When should women undergoing mammography receive COVID-19 vaccine?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Recently across the country there have been cases where breast cancer screenings have shown lymph node inflammation in women following their vaccination against COVID-19.

While experts say that can happen with any vaccination, it can be a source of concern to some women.

“Swollen lymph nodes are a very alarming thing, but not when it’s associated with a vaccination, so it’s important to get your screening mammogram before your vaccination if possible,” said Dr. Alia Abdulla, a surgical oncologist with Broward Health Medical Center.

Abdulla said if the timing of your mammogram doesn’t allow you to get it before your vaccination, just wait about 4 to 6 weeks after the shot to schedule a routine screening.

She underscored that timing only applies to a routine screening and that any time a woman notices a breast abnormality a screening should be scheduled immediately.

Also in today’s healthcast, if you’re fighting belly fat, the new fad of every-other-day fasting may not do you any good.

Using a mouse model and state-of the art instruments, researchers in Australia examined how fat tissue in different parts of the body responded to every-other-day fasting.

They found that fat around the stomach goes into preservation mode and, over time, can actually become more resistant to weight loss.

The results reveal why many people struggle to lose weight and lay the foundation for future studies to determine what diet plans would be most beneficial to battling belly fat.