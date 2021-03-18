78ºF

Health

The 2021 ‘Dirty Dozen’ is here: These 12 fruits and vegetables have an alarming amount of pesticide

You might want to start reconsidering spending a little extra on produce labeled ‘organic’

Nicole Lopez-Alvar
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
Health
,
Cooking
,
Shopping
,
Healthy Living
,
Study
Kale image. (KSAT)

Each year, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) compiles a list of fruits and vegetables that are sold with high levels of pesticide residue they have coined, the “Dirty Dozen.”

This year’s “Dirty Dozen” list, which was released on Wednesday, has two noticeable changes that may come as a surprise to those who regularly shop along the produce aisle.

This year, the team has added “Collard and mustard greens” to the list alongside kale, which had been alone at No. 3. According to the report, the pesticide most frequently found on collard and mustard greens is DCPA.

Another notable change is the addition of bell peppers and hot peppers, which are now ranked at No. 10. In 2020, tomatoes were at No. 10.

Here is the 2021 “Dirty Dozen” list:

  1. Strawberries
  2. Spinach
  3. Kale, collard, and mustard greens
  4. Nectarines
  5. Apples
  6. Grapes
  7. Cherries
  8. Peaches
  9. Pears
  10. Bell and hot peppers
  11. Celery
  12. Tomatoes

To read the full list and to learn more about how they conduct their findings, click here.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: