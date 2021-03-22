March is Endometriosis Awareness Month

MIRAMAR, Fla. – An estimated 200 million women worldwide are affected by endometriosis, a condition that leads to severe pelvic pain during menstruation and can even affect fertility.

Dr. Emery Salom with the Center For Gynecologic Oncology in Miramar said the condition is caused by glands in the pelvis, typically in the lining of the uterus and fallopian tubes, which can lead to an inflammatory reaction.

“Pain is the most common side effect -- that is menstrual cycles become progressively more painful and this concept that a woman should normally have pain is not true and that a woman should suffer with this pain is not true. Especially when it becomes significant to the point where they need to take medication or it affects your lifestyle, you should be evaluated for endometriosis because it can be treated,” he said.

When medication does not relieve the pain, surgery is an option.

While the procedure itself does not impact fertility, potential post-surgical scarring could lead to infertility.

Also in today’s health news, we all know that consuming sugar is not healthy and recent research is underscoring just how bad it can be.

Researchers at the University of Zurich found that even moderate amounts of sugar can actually double fat production beyond food intake, boosting the production of fat in the liver over time.

Increased fat production in the liver is a significant factor in the development of common diseases such as fatty liver disease and Type-2 diabetes.