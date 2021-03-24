Study uncovers improved outcomes for stroke patients

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Doctors at one of the major stroke centers in Spain are reporting revolutionary findings that could change the approach to the treatment of those who suffer strokes.

Neurologist Dr. Dileep Yavagnal, a neurology professor and founding director of the Parkinson’s Foundation Center of Excellence at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine said the randomized trial compared stroke patients who were taken directly to a surgical suite for a CT scan versus the standard of care, which involves doing the scan before patients are brought in for surgery.

“And what they found is that not only was the new approach saving almost about 30 minutes, but outcomes were better for patients who went directly to the angiography suite, which is really remarkable because that’s what our main goal is -- is to not have patients disabled,” Yavagnal said.

The study also found that the amount of bleeding and the mortality rate were lower for patients who went directly to the surgical suite.

Also in today’s health news, if you want to keep your language skills sharp, pick up a book.

A recent study found that people who enjoyed reading fiction in their spare time scored higher on language tests than those who read just to access specific information.

Aside from better verbal abilities, studies have shown that life-long readers are more understanding, less prejudiced and even have longer, healthier lives than non-readers.