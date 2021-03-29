More people getting cosmetic procedures because of how they look on Zoom

DAVIE, Fla. – According to recent research, the increase in time spent working, learning and even socializing online has triggered a phenomenon called “Zoom Dysmorphia” — a self-critical response leading many to undergo treatments they wouldn’t have considered before confronting a video screen.

The study authors said surgeons around the country need to be keenly aware of what’s driving the motivation for cosmetic procedures and appropriately manage patient expectations.

And data shows that more Americans are seeking out treatments to address other parts of the body.

As a result, skin-tightening procedures initially designed for the face are now being adapted for a variety of concerns below the neck.

“So with that demand being so great we’re getting better at meeting them and I think we’re really getting more effective and successful at creating that skin firmness tightness and even treating cellulite, and 90% of women struggle with cellulite and we need to figure out how to best deliver on our promises,” said dermatologist Dr. Lesley Clark-Loeser of Precision Skin Institute.

Loeser said improvement can be achieved through minimally invasive procedures using technologies such as radiofrequency and micro-needling, as well as a variety of injectable products

The cost of body contouring and tightening procedures depends on the size of the area being treated, ranging from around $2,500 to well over $6,000 and typically lasts from one to two years.