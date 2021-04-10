Health experts weigh in on expansion of COVID vaccines to children

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Amid the expansion of COVID-19 vaccinations to teenagers this week, researchers are already exploring the potential use and benefits to children of all ages.

“The Pfizer and Moderna trials are already looking at kids down to 12 years old and some of that preliminary data already shows some efficacy, some effectiveness and the drug companies are already pushing the needle all the way down to as low as six months,” said Dr. Joshua Lenchus, Chief Medical Officer of Broward Health Medical Center.

Lenchus said time will tell if vaccinating children will allow schools to fully reopen.

Health experts say the key concern is on young adults ages 18 to 34 who are at greater risk of infection and spread through social interactions.