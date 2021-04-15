More data shows bariatric surgery reduces cancer risk

WESTON, Fla. – Research has shown that bariatric surgery reduces the risk of not only obesity-related cancer but other cancers as well.

“We do know that obesity has an increased risk to develop diabetes and if you are obese and diabetic the risk of you developing cancer is increased by 200% so by having weight loss surgery, any kind you will decrease your diabetes you will get your diabetes into remission and your obesity disease and with it, you will decrease your risk of developing all types of cancers”, said bariatric surgeon Dr. Raul Rosenthal with Cleveland Clinic Weston.

Another study involving more than 4,000 people followed over 20 years has also shown that weight loss surgery does not increase the risk of colon cancer.