Smart devices get even smarter when it comes to your health

PLANTATION, Fla. – In the new era of COVID we’re used to having our temperatures and even blood oxygen levels regularly checked to warn of possible infection.

Advanced forms of smart technology are giving people the chance to know hours in advance if they’re getting sick.

As an occupational therapist for young children, Mary Cunningham takes every precaution to protect her clients, and herself, from illness.

That’s why she was fascinated by a newly developed smart device program called SickPredict.

“When I’m working with kids, if I wasn’t feeling well, to be able to keep them safe and be able to decide on a moment’s notice ‘go to virtual, go outside or be more closer in contact,” she said.

Joshua Salman and a partner came up with the concept last spring as the coronavirus swept through the state and the nation.

“So I was thinking ‘can’t we use the technology on our wrist to predict if we’re getting sick before we have symptoms?’ and the answer is yes,” he said.

Using health metrics already imbedded in smart devices, SickPredict utilizes a special algorithm that tells you when there are major changes in all that health data.