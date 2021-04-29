Tests reveal if COVID-19 vaccines create immunity

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that close to three million Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 every day, and many independent labs are now offering tests to help people know whether the vaccine actually created necessary antibodies against the infection.

The blood test specifically looks for an immune reaction to the “spike protein” present in the vaccine and the virus.

“It will give you some peace of mind, some reassurance, that there is a level of protection and that your immune system is having a positive reaction to the vaccine,” said Travis Noone with Any Lab Test Now.

Patients need to wait at least two to three weeks after the final vaccine before undergoing blood work.

The cost of the test, around $130, is not covered by insurance but can be paid for with healthcare spending accounts.

Vaccine side-effect study

A large-scale study in the United Kingdom found that one in four people experience mild systemic side effects from the COVID vaccine.

Researchers compared the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines for the prevalence of the most common symptoms, which are headache, fatigue and tenderness and found most of these symptoms peaked within the first 24 hours and lasted no more than two days.