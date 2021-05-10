Scientists expand understanding of muscle wasting In type-2 diabetes

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A new study is exploring the link between muscle weakness and type-2 diabetes and finding that a gene responsible for muscle regeneration is ‘silenced’ in people with the disease.

Dr. Paul Jellinger with the Center for Diabetes & Endocrine Care Hollywood said the findings are illuminating a potential cause behind ‘muscle wasting’, a known risk factor in type-2 diabetes .

“It’s very interesting that this discovery was made because we’re entering an era of genetic medicine and the ability to turn on and off genes with various medicines down the line we’re already there in some respects and hopefully there will be a medication produced where this gene could be turned on,” he said.

Alternatively, Jellinger said there may be a way to actually replace the defective gene.

In the meantime, experts say people with type-2 diabetes can benefit considerably from strength training to combat muscle wasting.

And new data is showing that obesity might be a bigger threat to men who are clinically obese than women.

Recently published research found that obese men were at greater risk for severe pneumonia, intubation and death.

The Bronx based study involving over 3,500 patients is considered one of the largest to date demonstrating the differences in obesity and Covid outcomes between men and women.