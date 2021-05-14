Researchers find long-term stroke risk following pre-term births

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Some surprising news for women who go through pre-term labor: Not only are the babies at risk for long term complications so are the moms.

Dr. Celso Agner, a neurologist with Broward Health Medical Center, said research is showing a potential long term risk for stroke in women with pre-term deliveries.

”Prevention for the stroke is actually one of the key issues that we deal with. We have the treatments to deal with when a stroke happens, but before it happens, preventing them is actually the most important part, I think going to the primary physician and looking at all the factors that could potentially cause a stroke, it’s very important,” Agner said.

Researchers found the risk of stroke in pre-term deliveries was highest in the first ten years after birth but persisted for up to 40 years later.

And, in other health news, researchers in Australia may have discovered a potential breakthrough in the battle against obesity.

Instead of a drug that suppresses appetite they’ve found a drug that helps the body burn fat rather than storing it.

The study in mice found that unlike other weight loss drugs, the medication did not appear to cross the blood-brain-barrier, making it unlikely to affect mood.