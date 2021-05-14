Simple exam can screen for risk of irregular heart rhythm

AVENTURA, Fla. – Research has shown that people with diabetes have an overall 35% higher risk of atrial fibrillation compared to the general population but a routine check of overall circulation, including blood flow to the feet, can help detect the rhythm disorder before it creates serious health consequences.

”Not all irregular heartbeats are atrial fibrillation, but many are. What I found interesting about this new data is important for other professionals to assess a situation properly and then if they are suspicious of a problem they can refer their patient to a cardiologist or an internist to better assess the rhythm,” said cardiologist Dr. Leonard Pianko.

And, in other health news, preliminary data is showing that most people who are now being hospitalized for COVID-19 aren’t fully vaccinated.

The data also showed that nearly 100% of the infections in hospital workers occurred in those who hadn’t received the vaccine.

The research team from the Cleveland Clinic found that the vaccines now appear to be more than 97% effective in protecting against the virus.