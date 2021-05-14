Study looks at complication rates for MS patients with COVID-19

WESTON, Fla. – A recent study showed some encouraging results when it comes to the risk of complications from COVID-19 for people with multiple sclerosis, or MS, versus the general population.

“This recent research which is a data based research in the US is showing that patients are almost at the same risk for COVID related complications and being diagnosed with MS or having problems with MS doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re at risk of increased complications including being on a ventilator, being in the ICU or hospitalizations,” said. Dr. Buse Sengul, a MS specialist with Cleveland Clinic Weston.

Sengul said the study also looked at the impact of treatments for MS on COVID patients and found that while most didn’t make a difference, some, like steroids, did lead to worse outcomes.

Researchers said the findings do not negate the importance of following personal protective measures, including getting vaccinated against COVID.

Another study found that pregnant patients hospitalized with COVID-19 actually had a lower risk of mortality than those who were not pregnant.

The retrospective study surprised researchers in light of a prior report from the CDC which found a two-fold increased risk of mortality in pregnant women with the virus.

The study authors believe previous data from patient providers, rather than hospital records, did not provide a complete picture.

The results from this latest U.S. based study are consistent with data from the United Kingdom.