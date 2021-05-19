March 19 marks world IBD Awareness Day

WESTON, Fla. – Data shows that the number of cases of IBD, or inflammatory bowel disease, are growing worldwide but many people don’t realize they’re affected by this often invisible condition.

Gastroenterologist Dr. Asad Rahman with the Cleveland Clinic Weston said Crohn’s and Colitis, the hallmarks of IBD, are also now being seen more commonly in the older population, including here in South Florida.

He said environmental, dietary and genetic factors all play a role in the incidence of cases.

“Here in south Florida we have a melting pot of people from all over the world of different generations so we’re seeing a very interesting dynamic in changing epidemiology of IBD so it’s not surprising that we do see an increasing incidence IBD in our older population as data from the CDC suggests,” Rahman said.

Rahman said data also shows a rise in IBD In other countries that are adopting more so-called ‘western diets’.

Ad

Left untreated, Crohn’s and Colitis can increase the risk of colon cancer.

Warning signs of IBD include diarrhea, fatigue, abdominal pain and cramping, blood in the stool, reduced appetite and unintended weight loss.

A new study finds that mild hypertension among women in their 40′s more than doubles the risk of serious heart problems in their 50′s.

The research found that women suffered more damage to their arteries at lower blood pressures than men.

The findings suggest that there should be a lower threshold for starting hypertension treatment in women.