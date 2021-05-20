Trauma awareness campaign focuses on key skill for survival

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Every year, 60,000 Americans die from hemorrhaging or blood loss caused by any number of factors, but data shows that 20% of those deaths could be prevented by quick bleeding control.

Dr. Mario Gomez, medical director of trauma services at Broward Health North, said any bystander can be an immediate responder to someone who needs help with some simple training.

“We have now, throughout the city, we have Stop the Bleed kits with tourniquets. You learn how to apply the tourniquet once you identify the patient with some active bleeding,” he said.

“If you don’t have a tourniquet, you’re going to pack the wound and apply pressure,” said Deserene Curry, trauma quality specialist and outreach coordinator. “If you don’t have a kit, a towel, a shirt, a sock, whatever you have, you can use it.”

Gomez said someone can bleed to death in just five minutes, which is why it’s vital to stop, not just slow, the bleeding.

Health officials are working to raise awareness during National Stop the Bleed Day, which is Thursday, May 20.

For information on Stop the Bleed training and education, contact the trauma office at Broward Health North at 954-786-6965.

In other health news, a new survey conducted by the Cleveland Clinic and Parade Magazine is revealing just how the pandemic has affected the health of Americans.

While 81% rated their overall health as good or excellent, many say their mental health has suffered.

Approximately 25% of respondents said they have a negative view of their day, and almost 40% said they go an entire day without speaking to another person.

Trying to stay connected via social media has not been helpful for many.

Thirty-three percent of respondents said doing so actually makes them feel more depressed.