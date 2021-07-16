Partly Cloudy icon
Health

Staving off dementia is focus of Univ. of Florida study

Kathleen Corso, Special Projects Producer

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Researchers at the University of Florida have found a therapy that holds promise for preventing dementia by combining non-invasive brain stimulation with brain games.

“By pairing these two techniques, electrical stimulation and cognitive training, we have the potential ability to enhance the efficacy of this intervention. And the end of the day we’re trying to enhance cognition as we age,” said Dr. Adam Woods, associate director of the Center for Cognitive Aging and Memory at UF’s Evelyn F. and William L. McKnight Brain Institute.

With the support of a nearly $3 million grant, researchers will use artificial intelligence technology to design a customized method for providing deep brain stimulation with the best possible outcome

“Our final goal is trying to design a personalized strategy through precision medicine so that every individual will have a tailor intervention strategy,” said Dr. Ruogu Fang, principal investigator.

This new study will use data from an ongoing study of 360 older adults led by Woods.

