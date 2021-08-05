Partly Cloudy icon
Health

Report examines memory decline in transgender community

Kathleen Corso, Special Projects Producer

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

Transgender adults more likely to express feelings of depression, cognitive decline
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A recent report from the Alzheimer’s Association International Council found that transgender adults are more likely to express feelings of depression and cognitive decline.

Keith Gibson with the Alzheimer’s Association of Southeast Florida said transgender individuals experience greater rates of health disparities that are risk factors for a variety of health issues, including dementia-related memory loss.

“The mere fact that they’re self-reporting on their cognitive decline, which is contributing to depression -- we all must understand that the brain is a muscle and the brain if it’s not working properly, it can affect other things,” he said.

Gibson said the Alzheimer’s Association has a partnership with an advocacy group to help support LGBT people living with Alzheimer’s, as well as their caregivers.

Also in today’s health news, research by the National Institutes of Health finds that full-dose blood thinners reduce the need for ventilation and other organ support in patients moderately ill with COVID-19 but not critically ill patients.

The study was prompted by observations that some people who died from COVID had blood clots throughout their bodies, even the smallest vessels.

About the Authors:

Veteran journalist Kathleen Corso is the special projects producer for Local 10 News.

Kristi Krueger has built a solid reputation as an award-winning medical reporter and effervescent anchor. She joined Local 10 in August 1993. After many years co-anchoring the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., Kristi now co-anchors the noon newscasts, giving her more time in the evening with her family.

