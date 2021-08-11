Partly Cloudy icon
Health

Gene mutation may affect male fertility

Kathleen Corso, Special Projects Producer

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

MIAMI – An international team of researchers has discovered a mutation in a single gene that appears to account for a form of male infertility, specifically the inability to produce sperm.

“In a population of a thousand men they found out that they can have an underlying genetic defect that blocks the maturation of sperm from its first inception all the way to producing mature sperm,” said Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, director of male reproductive medicine at UHealth.

Understanding how the gene functions may help provide treatment for men with the condition and lead to new methods of male contraception.

Resistance for fat shedding

And in other health news, a new study into exercise is shedding light on how resistance training can help shed fat.

Researchers have found that resistance-like exercises, including weight training, regulate fat cell metabolism at a molecular level.

The studies in both mice and humans showed that when under resistance, muscle cells release particles that move fat cells into a fat-burning mode.

Veteran journalist Kathleen Corso is the special projects producer for Local 10 News.

Kristi Krueger has built a solid reputation as an award-winning medical reporter and effervescent anchor. She joined Local 10 in August 1993. After many years co-anchoring the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., Kristi now co-anchors the noon newscasts, giving her more time in the evening with her family.

