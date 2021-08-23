Protect teeth from shifting with age

Aging can shift our teeth, but there are ways to stop it

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Aging affects every aspect of our bodies, and that includes our teeth.

As we age, we lose bone and the gums start to recede. The bone can also weaken, causing teeth to shift more easily.

Cosmetic and restorative dentist Dr. Geoffrey Morris said early intervention with a retainer can help keep teeth in place, and possibly avoid the need for corrective orthodontics.

“What the retainers would do is keep the current position of the teeth right where they are and generally you’d wear that at night time or day and night depending on the amount of teeth movement at that current time,” he said.

Morris said good oral hygiene and routine cleanings become even more important with age to help prevent gum disease and potential bone loss.

Sleep apnea concerns

A recent study by Penn State College of Medicine found that people who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea are twice as likely to experience sudden death than those who don’t have the condition.

The risk of cardiovascular death was nearly twofold for those with obstructive sleep apnea.

It’s estimated that more than 1 billion people globally suffer from this chronic sleep disorder.