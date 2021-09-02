Technology advances treatment of brain tumors

MIAMI – Specialists at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center are working with an advanced version of fluorescent-guided technology which more clearly illuminates brain tumors.

“The two goals of brain cancer surgery are really safety and to remove as much tumor as you can and with the new system both of those can be better achieved,” said neurosurgeon Dr. Michael Ivan.

Ivan said the advanced technology allows for better patient outcomes in both post-surgery function and long-term survival.

Hospitals sued over ivermectin

And despite warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention against the use of a de-worming drug for COVID, more hospitals are being sued by family members wanting to use the drug ivermectin.

This week a judge ruled in favor of an Illinois hospital that refused to use the drug on a hospitalized patient.

Proponents of the drug point to purported success stories.

Ivermectin is intended to treat parasites and is not approved by the FDA For the prevention or treatment of COVID.