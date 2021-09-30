Effort underway to encourage flu shots in South Florida

CSL Plasma is offering free flu shot vouchers to anyone who donates plasma at least twice in one month.

MIAMI – A local effort is underway to make sure South Floridians get the all-important annual flu shots while, at the same time, helping others.

Human plasma is used to produce therapies that are used around the world to treat rare and serious conditions.

“So things like hemophilia, angioedema, trauma victims. All of these victims we use medications from the plasma to help these people live healthier, safer lives,” said Ashley Britt, center manager for CSL Plasma in North Miami.

Donors receive the free flu vaccine voucher within 24 hours of the second plasma donation.

Experts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a potentially early and severe flu season could result from relaxed pandemic safety measures.

The CDC said the best time to get a flu vaccine is right now, between September and October.

For details on the free flu voucher program, go to: https://cslplasma.com/

COVID vaccines for pregnant women

And this week the CDC issued an urgent health advisory to increase COVID-19 vaccination among women who are pregnant, recently pregnant or trying to become pregnant to prevent serious illness, deaths and adverse outcomes.

The agency said recently there have been more than 125,000 cases of COVID-19 in pregnant women in the U.S. leading to more than 22,000 hospitalizations and 161 deaths.

Pregnant women who get COVID have double the risk of being admitted to intensive care and 70% increased risk of death compared to those who are not pregnant.