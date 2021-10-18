Partly Cloudy icon
80º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Health

Ongoing clinical trial investigates treatments for ALS

Kathleen Corso, Special Projects Producer

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

Tags: health
Dr. Eduardo Locatelli, director of the Holy Cross Neuroscience Center in Fort Lauderdale, said the Healy Platform Trial is focused on potentially groundbreaking new medications.
Dr. Eduardo Locatelli, director of the Holy Cross Neuroscience Center in Fort Lauderdale, said the Healy Platform Trial is focused on potentially groundbreaking new medications.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida hospital is part of an ongoing series of investigations into potential treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS.

Dr. Eduardo Locatelli, director of the Holy Cross Neuroscience Center in Fort Lauderdale, said the Healy Platform Trial is focused on potentially groundbreaking new medications.

“The Healy trial is called a platform because it’s a perpetual trial, it never ends. So new drugs are added as others may or may not work or are discontinued from the trial. So we use the same engine with new drugs to try, and the hope and the idea is that we can find medications that work and that are effective,” Locatelli said.

For those who don’t qualify for the Healy Platform trial, there’s also the option for an oral liquid medication that could protect against this progressive neurological disease.

To learn more, call 954-542-3442

Trauma and mental health

Also in today’s health news, researchers at Emory University are leading an investigation into the long-term effects of trauma on mental health in an effort to identify who may be most at risk.

The researchers are investigating how different patterns of stress-related brain activity could be predictors of prolonged psychological problems.

Establishing predictive profiles of stress response could lead to more effective, individually designed therapies.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Veteran journalist Kathleen Corso is the special projects producer for Local 10 News.

email

Kristi Krueger has built a solid reputation as an award-winning medical reporter and effervescent anchor. She joined Local 10 in August 1993. After many years co-anchoring the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., Kristi now co-anchors the noon newscasts, giving her more time in the evening with her family.

email

facebook

twitter