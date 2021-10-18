Ongoing clinical trial investigates treatments for ALS

Dr. Eduardo Locatelli, director of the Holy Cross Neuroscience Center in Fort Lauderdale, said the Healy Platform Trial is focused on potentially groundbreaking new medications.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida hospital is part of an ongoing series of investigations into potential treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS.

“The Healy trial is called a platform because it’s a perpetual trial, it never ends. So new drugs are added as others may or may not work or are discontinued from the trial. So we use the same engine with new drugs to try, and the hope and the idea is that we can find medications that work and that are effective,” Locatelli said.

For those who don’t qualify for the Healy Platform trial, there’s also the option for an oral liquid medication that could protect against this progressive neurological disease.

To learn more, call 954-542-3442

Trauma and mental health

Also in today’s health news, researchers at Emory University are leading an investigation into the long-term effects of trauma on mental health in an effort to identify who may be most at risk.

The researchers are investigating how different patterns of stress-related brain activity could be predictors of prolonged psychological problems.

Establishing predictive profiles of stress response could lead to more effective, individually designed therapies.