Key risk for stroke highlighted on World Stroke Day

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Friday marked World Stroke Day, a designation to raise awareness about warning signs and key risk factors.

Every year approximately 800,000 Americans suffer a stroke and many don’t realize that an underlying heart rhythm disorder can dramatically increase their risk.

Dr. Ahmed Osman, director of the cardiac electrophysiology lab at Broward Health Medical Center, said an irregular heartbeat, known as atrial fibrillation, increases the risk of stroke five-fold.

“These strokes are what we call embolic strokes which has to do with small clots forming in the upper chambers of the heart and breaking and traveling to the brain and causing stroke. It’s unfortunately a very severe type of stroke that we end up with if it’s caused by atrial fibrillation, it’s also a more recurrent stroke and unfortunately a more fatal stroke as well,” he said.

Osman said the majority of these strokes can be prevented through a variety of measures, including medications to lower blood pressure and prevent clots, or in some cases, surgery to correct the irregular heart rhythm.

Fast food risk

Research is revealing yet another risk from fast food.

Aside from the high fat, sodium, calorie, sugar and refined carbohydrates in fast food, a study published this week also found significant levels of phthalates which are man-made chemicals that can mimic or interfere with the body’s hormones.

Studies have shown that these chemicals can cause harmful effects on the organs and bodily functions of test animals.