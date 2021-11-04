Common diuretic shows potential for treating some Alzheimer’s patients

Also in health news, the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact students and teachers.

WESTON, Fla. – A commonly available oral diuretic pill approved by the Food and Drug Administration may be a potential candidate for people with a genetic risk for Alzheimer’s disease.

Dr. Nestor Galvez, a neurologist with the Cleveland Clinic Weston, said the research included prior studies on animals along with the use of artificial intelligence.

The combination helped pinpoint which particular diuretic drug currently being prescribed to patients for other conditions may also be beneficial for Alzheimer’s.

“What they found is this particular drug, bumetanide, seems to prevent the pathological changes you see in people with Alzheimer’s, but you have to have a specific genotype, the APOE, in order to prove that,” Galvez said.

Galvez said while further tests and clinical trials are needed, the research underscores the value of combining database searches with scientific approaches to find existing drugs to help fight Alzheimer’s disease.

Pandemic stress

Also in today’s health news, the stress of the pandemic continues to impact students and teachers.

A growing number of schools across the country are recognizing this by adding in new mental health days this school year, many happening in the month of November.

“Embracing mental health days by schools helps normalize the conversation around mental health, which leads to understanding, to empathy and more willingness to seek help when you need it. So while not everybody has a mental health condition, everybody does have mental health and deserves to take care of themselves,” said Barb Solish, Director of Youth and Young Adult Initiatives with the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

She said parents also need to remember to take care of their own mental health so they can take care of their kids and set that example for them.

That includes eating and sleeping well, getting regular exercise and practicing relaxation methods like meditation.