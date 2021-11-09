Walk to end Alzheimer’s is this weekend in Broward

Local10′s Kristi Krueger will take part in the walk on Saturday Nov. 13 at Nova Southeastern University.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Over six million Americans are affected by Alzheimer’s disease, an irreversible progressive brain disorder that destroys a person’s ability to think and function.

This weekend marks an annual effort in Broward County to fight back against this debilitating disease.

The family and friends of 70-year-old Rina Bernard will be at the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s-Broward County to support the woman they describe as vivacious, dynamic and playful.

“My mother she’s the most caring loving generous kind person I’ve ever met,” said her daughter Christine Utter.

It was heartbreaking when 6 years ago, at the age of 64, Bernard was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

“She was aware she knows about it she knows of the disease but I don’t think she understands she has the disease,” Utter said.

Along with personal support for her mom, Utter created a team called Rina’s Walk For Hope to support the Alzheimer’s Foundation’s fundraising efforts.

So far the group has raised over $10,000 which can help pay for research into new treatments including a recently approved infusion medication called Aduhelm.

Bernard has received two out of 12 doses which are given once every month.

“I find with Aduhelm she’s more aware of her surroundings, she recognizes people and I also feel that she talks more she has more of a conversation with you,” Utter said.

She is grateful for any ray of hope against this dark disease.

“It’s a progressive disease and so I’m doing everything I can to stop the progression. That’s the only thing I can do is do the best I can to keep her with us as long as we can,” Utter said.

Local10′s Kristi Krueger will be at the walk with Rina’s team on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Nova Southeastern University, walking in memory of her father.

For details on how to get involved, click here.