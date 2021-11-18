Many stunned by rise in healthcare costs

Health insurance companies made large profits during the COVID-19 pandemic, which healthcare consultants say makes increases unnecessary.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It’s that time of year — not the holidays, but open enrollment for healthcare plans — and experts are wondering why many policyholders are seeing premium increases this year.

A survey from the Kaiser Foundation found that the annual premiums on a family plan rose 4% between 2020 and 2021, about the same amount as the previous year.

But the big difference is that health insurance companies made large profits during the pandemic, which healthcare consultants say makes increases unnecessary.

“We need to fix healthcare, the way we pay for healthcare in this country. In one word, we need transparency. Let’s make everything transparent,” said Paul Seegert, a healthcare coverage consultant. “You should be able to know what it costs to get a total knee replacement before you get one and you should be able to also have some access to quality data: ‘How does this surgeon compare to others in my marketplace?’”

Hospitals have been mandated to make this information available but many have found ways around it.

As you’re enrolling for health benefits, Seegert said the biggest thing to pay attention to is what your share of cost might be for a plan.

Benefits of fasting

A new study shows additional health benefits from intermittent fasting.

Researchers in Salt Lake City found intermittent fasting helps the body fight inflammation.

The study included 67 people already diagnosed with a metabolic ailment or Type-2 diabetes.

The fasting group showed lower rates of insulin resistance and higher levels of anti-inflammation proteins.

Researchers said the results could be another way to help patients lower their risk of heart failure and diabetes.

Intermittent fasting doesn’t mean starving yourself for days, but simply going about 14 hours without eating.