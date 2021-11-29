Low vaccination rate raise fears of measles infections

While the world focuses on a new COVID-19 variant Health officials are also concerned about the potential for another viral outbreak, but of Measles.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – While the world focuses on a new COVID-19 variant Health officials are also concerned about the potential for another viral outbreak, but of Measles.

According to the American College of Preventive Medicine, Broward County has seen a 50 percent drop in measles vaccination rates for two year old children, the lowest it’s been in several years.

“Since 2013 every single measles case that there has been in a Florida city has been in somebody who either has not had a vaccination or we do not have evidence that they had a vaccination, so, vaccination does work,” said Dr. Ankush Bansal, who is with the American College of Preventive Medicine and Governor Elect of the Florida Chapter of the American College of Physicians.

Measles infection can cause dehydration, intestinal upset and in some cases lead to neurological problems.

“That’s particularly important in children because their brains are still developing for many years after birth,” Bansal said.

Worldwide measles deaths have soared 50 percent from 2016-2019.

Interestingly, people who use hardware tools often might be better able to understand complex sentences and languages, according to research out this month.

The research may be used to help rehabilitate patients who have lost some of their language skills, according to the study in the Journal Science.

Scientists think brain areas that control linguistic functions such as figuring out what words mean are also involved in controlling fine motor skills.