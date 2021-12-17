Some South Florida companies are offering COVID testing onsite for employees

Employees in a variety of jobs in South Florida are having COVID testing coming to them.

PLANTATION, Fla. – As we hit the height of the holiday season and social gatherings, some South Florida businesses are taking preemptive steps to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Before or after company parties, employees in a variety of jobs are undergoing on-site COVID testing.

“We want to make it convenient for the employees focused on workplace safety, making sure if anyone has been exposed that we address it as quickly as possible just to protect the health of everybody else in the office,” said Marianela Collado, CEO of Tobias Financial in Plantation.

The cost of the testing is covered through insurance or, in the case of COVID, through government subsidies for those who are uninsured.

“We’ll not only come to you and test you for COVID, we’ll test you for flu, strep, children 5 and under an RSV test for respiratory potential issues,” said Eddie Mady with BeeperMD.