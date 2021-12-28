COVID vaccinations may impact post-cosmetic procedure inflammation

Because any foreign material in the body can cause an inflammatory response, that response could be exacerbated by the vaccine, experts say.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Those seeking cosmetic procedures, including Botox, fillers and breast implants, are encouraged to consider talking to their doctor about the timing of the COVID vaccine.

Because any foreign material in the body can cause an inflammatory response, that response could be exacerbated by the vaccine.

The inflammation connected to cosmetic procedures and the vaccine is benign and does subside within a few days.

When it comes to the flu virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects a more normal influenza season this year.

Last year was the lightest on record with only one reported child death.

There have been two reported so far this season.

Even though data shows that this year’s flu vaccine does not directly match the strain of the flu currently going around, the CDC said it can still offer some protection.

And a French study shows that hospital workers exposed to formaldehyde on the job had a higher risk of cognitive impairment.

Formaldehyde is a potent, colorless gas that is commonly used in hospitals, medical laboratories, dental offices and pediatric practices as a preservative, sterilizer and disinfectant.

It can also be found in many household items, including furniture and cosmetics.