New therapies tackle malignant melanoma

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Some emerging immunotherapeutic approaches are showing promise in treating advanced melanoma.

Boca Raton dermatologist Dr. Jeffrey Fromowitz said melanoma becomes deadly and spreads when the immune system can no longer keep it in check.

“What we’ve learned is that it’s that suppression of immunity, right the ability of melanoma to invade the immune response in the body so when you allow the immune system to turn itself back on get it in check and allow the body to do its job again, we’re finding really promising results,” Fromowitz said.

Small studies have even shown that new derivatives of an anti-malarial drug may help fight metastatic melanoma.

Drug prices rising

Drug prices are forecast to continue to rise this year.

A new study by GoodRx found the price of 831 prescription drugs rose by an average of 4.6% in January 2021.

So far in January 2022, a total of 713 drugs have increased by an average of 5%.

This is the ninth year GoodRx has tracked drug prices.