New guidelines for doctors treating diverticulitis

WESTON, Fla. – The American College of Physicians has come out with new recommendations for diagnosing and treating people with diverticulitis, which is a common problem among American adults.

Dr. Assad Ur Rahman, a gastroenterologist with Cleveland Clinic Weston, said diverticulitis causes inflammation of the intestine, which can lead to abdominal pain, fever, nausea, vomiting and constipation.

The new guidelines from the ACP call for screening with radiographic technology, such as a CT scan, to confirm the condition and to limit the use of antibiotics in uncomplicated cases.

“We have to be good stewards with antibiotic use. Not all cases of diverticulitis necessarily need antibiotics. If somebody has evidence of inflammation in the diverticula and they do not have evidence of an abscess and they’re not systemically ill you may just monitor their diet, you may just give them a clear liquid diet and not necessarily treat them with antibiotics” Ur Rahman said.

Because patients with complicated cases of diverticulitis are at higher risk for colorectal cancer, the ACP is recommending they be referred for colonoscopy screening.

COVID vaccines and transplant patients

Researchers are looking at how to augment the immune response to COVID-19 vaccines among transplant recipients.

A study by the National Institutes of Health will focus on reducing immunosuppressive medications before and after the vaccine dose.

Research has shown that even after a third dose of the vaccine, many transplant patients still fail to produce an immune response necessary to help protect against coronavirus infection.