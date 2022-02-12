Being overweight isn’t just hard on your heart, it can hurt your bones

An analysis of more than 10,000 Americans found that patients who are obese, especially men with the highest levels of body fat, may be at increased risk for fractures.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Being overweight isn’t just hard on your heart, a recent study suggests it is also damaging to your bones.

Researchers said the findings suggest that obesity should be a consideration when evaluating both men and women for bone mass density.

Formulated food to lower cholesterol?

And for the first time, researchers in the U.S. and Canada have conducted a clinical trial into a specially formulated food to see if it could lower cholesterol.

Currently, statin drugs are the primary treatment for high cholesterol but past research has shown many people stop taking these medications because of the side effects.

The food product in the study, which was formulated with high doses of things like fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants, lowered cholesterol by up to 20-percent in 30 days.

”It’s actually less expensive than the drugs why wouldn’t it be covered by insurance so. This is something we are working towards actively. I think you know we’ve worked very hard to get this clinical trial done because someone had to, you know, make a little crack in that big pharma wall,” said cardiologist Dr. Elizabeth Klodas.

Klodas hopes future clinical trials will test food as medicine for other conditions such as diabetes, kidney disease, and IBS.