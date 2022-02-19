Survey reveals lack of understanding about hereditary heart disease

You may know that heart disease runs in your family, but that doesn't mean you can't reduce risk.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A new survey finds that most Americans know if heart disease runs in their family, but one third mistakenly believe there’s nothing they can do to reduce their risk if they have a family history

“If you have a family history of heart disease that doesn’t mean that you are going to get the heart problem. On the contrary, if you have family history, you should investigate why you have the heart problem, or can get the heart problem, and you prevent it if you have the proper treatment at the right time,” said Dr. Samir Kapadia with the Cleveland Clinic.

The survey showed that 40 percent of people who have lost a family member to heart disease have never been screened for the condition.

That number jumps to 54 percent among millennials.

Kapadia said that many heart disease risk factors related to family history can be modified through diet, lifestyle changes, and medications before they cause problems.

Ad

Even genetic heart issues can be identified and treated thanks to medical advancements.

At-home blood pressure devices

A recent study found that many at-home blood pressure monitors are not validated for accuracy, putting the data they provide in question.

Researchers found that just over 76 percent of more than three thousand home blood pressure monitors listed in a commercial database lacked any evidence of validation.

Before buying an at-home device consumers are urged to pay attention to exact model numbers which can be cross-referenced at the website www.validatebp.org.