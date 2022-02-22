Infection can damage heart valves

Dr. Jose Navia, director of the heart and vascular center at Cleveland Clinic, Weston said bacteria or germs from various parts of the body can spread through the bloodstream and lead to endocarditis.

WESTON, Fla. – In today’s health news we take a closer look at an infection of the heart that can ultimately affect the heart valves.

Dr. Jose Navia, director of the heart and vascular center at Cleveland Clinic, Weston said bacteria or germs from various parts of the body can spread through the bloodstream and lead to endocarditis.

Navia recently had a rare case involving a 32-year-old woman from the Bahamas with an infection of all four heart valves.

“The patient came in septic shock infection and also cardiogenic shock meaning heart failure symptoms so they had to rush to the or in order to fix the problems,” Navia said.

Through a procedure called hemi-commando, Navia replaced two valves and repair the other two.

The patient is now stable in recovery and showing no signs of endocarditis.

Caffeine and the cardiovascular system

And scientists have a new understanding of the protective effects of caffeine on the cardiovascular system.

Researchers found that caffeine consumption led to a decrease in blood protein levels that can ultimately reduce levels of LDL or bad cholesterol.

Ad

High levels of LDL are associated with an increased risk of heart disease.