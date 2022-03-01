Combined effort focuses on childhood cancer treatments

“I Care I Cure,” co-founded by Davie resident Beth Besner, has joined forces with “Alex’s Lemonade Stand” out of Philadelphia to support new clinical trials and studies.

“I Care I Cure,” co-founded by Davie resident Beth Besner and “Alex’s Lemonade Stand,” created by a family in Philadelphia, have joined forces to support new clinical trials and studies.

Both families started their foundations after losing a child to cancer.

“Their dedication, just like ours, is for less toxic cures and we’ve made huge progress. All the research we’re doing now is looking at better therapies, vaccine therapies, immunotherapies, targeted therapies -- it’s really exciting,” said Liz Scott with the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

“We have confounded with them so they continue to match our dollars, dollar for dollar, and they’re continuing to do that,” said Besner.

On Saturday, March 5, I Care I Cure will hold its 14th annual 5k run and festival fundraising evening.

For more details go to: icareicure.org.

Also in today’s health news, as the situation in the Ukraine escalates, pediatric psychologists say it’s important to take measures to ease the fears many kids are expressing.

Experts with Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital said violent images can impact kids at any age, especially those who haven’t yet entered adolescence, leading to nightmares and night terrors.

Along with shielding children from disturbing images, experts said parents should let children know it’s okay to be afraid and provide plenty of reassurance and support.