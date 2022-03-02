Cancer screening guidelines considered in study

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force pointed to research showing that 1 in 7 breast cancers found as a result of mammography aren’t necessarily cause for action, but many experts argue that missing one cancer is one too many.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A study released this week is raising questions about screening mammography for breast cancer detection.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force pointed to research showing that 1 in 7 breast cancers found as a result of mammography aren’t necessarily cause for action, but many experts argue that missing one cancer is one too many.

“Screening mammograms, if you don’t know, have really revolutionized breast cancer treatment, so I don’t think it’s an indication for us to dial down screening mammograms at all, I think it’s an education for us to get better at screening mammogram using better technology,” said Dr. Alia Abdulla, a breast oncologist with Broward Health Medical Center.

She, along with other experts in the field, have said the findings from this one study are not enough to support a move to change screening mammography guidelines.

And March is national Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, which is a time set aside every year to promote the importance of colonoscopy screenings.

Ad

In March 2021, screening recommendations were moved from starting at age 50 to beginning at age 45.

Symptoms of colon cancer can include a change in bowel habits, blood in the stool, abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss and anemia, but many people have no symptoms prior to diagnosis.

Those with a family history of colon cancer should be screened before the age of 45, with the timing determined by the patient and their health care professional.