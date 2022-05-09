Survey finds many Americans are ignoring their eyesight

A national survey reveals many motorists are taking an unnecessary risk, by using outdated prescriptions for glasses and contact lenses.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – When it comes to driving, your eyesight matters, but a national survey reveals many motorists are taking an unnecessary risk.

According to the study by MyVision, one out of three drivers said they’ve driven with an outdated prescription.

Even more surprising, three out of 10 admit to driving without their prescription glasses or contacts altogether.

“It is quite alarming and I am seeing patients who are finally coming in and getting their eyes checked and we’re finding things. Not only that their prescription is not up to date and they’re not legally allowed to drive with that vision, but we’re catching things like progression of cataracts, undiagnosed glaucoma, macular degeneration. So eye health is huge and it’s an important part of our overall health,” said Dr. Dagny Zu, an ophthalmologist with NVision Eye Center.

The survey also found that 25% of people have avoided getting an eye exam, even though they needed one.

Beyond vision, routine eye exams can reveal the presence of other underlying health problems .

And a new report shows more women are putting off motherhood until after their 30th birthday.

According to the Census Bureau the new median age for women giving birth is now 30 which is the highest on record.

The report showed fertility rates fell by nearly 43-percent for women between 20 and 24 and by more than 20-percent for women 25 to 29.

Fertility rates for women 35 to 39 jumped 67-percent and more than 130-percent for women in their early forties.

Experts say the shift is likely because more women want to establish their careers first to be more financially secure when they start having kids.