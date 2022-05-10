Here’s how the impact of Vitamin D could help treatment of psoriasis

Research continues to reveal how vitamin d can help ease psoriasis, an autoimmune condition that affects the skin and other parts of the body.

DAVIE, Fla. – Research continues to reveal how vitamin D can help ease psoriasis, an autoimmune condition that affects the skin and other parts of the body.

Dermatologist Dr. Lesley Clark Loeser with Precision Skin Institute in Davie said studies have shown that low vitamin d levels are common among people with psoriasis.

She said good dietary sources of vitamin D include fatty fish.

“Things like tuna, mackerel trout, salmon. You can also ingest fatty fish liver oils, other ways to get it are your fortified foods, cereals, milk, some break, yogurt, are going to have fortified vitamin d in them,” Loeser said.

Along with oral vitamin D supplements, topical vitamin D products have been shown to be an effective treatment for psoriasis.

A new study reveals a risk from calcium supplementation for older Americans with an underlying heart condition.

Researchers with the Cleveland Clinic found that calcium supplements increased the risk of dying or needing surgery in patients with aortic stenosis.

Calcium can cause stiffness in the blood vessels and heart valves which is why it’s so dangerous.

More than 2,600 people with aortic stenosis took part in the study. The average age of participants was 74.

And a new study by the national institutes of health found that women who develop high blood pressure during pregnancy had a 36 percent higher risk of developing cardiac disease later in life.

The findings could support healthcare providers in developing personalized heart disease prevention and monitoring strategies for women who had hypertension during pregnancy.

The information could also help bridge the gap that often occurs after a woman ends obstetric care and resumes or starts care with another provider.