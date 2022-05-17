83º

Treatment on the horizon for painful hand condition

Kathleen Corso, Special Projects Producer

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Research is advancing into a treatment for Dupuytren’s Disease, a condition that causes one or more fingers to curl or pull sideways.

Dr. Jorge Gonzalez with the Institute of Regenerative Orthopedics and Sports Medicine said Dupuytren’s is caused by an abnormal thickening of the skin in the palm of the hand at the base of the fingers, which can develop into painful nodules.

Mid-stage trials in England are showing success with an existing drug called Humira, which is already approved to treat a variety of inflammatory conditions.

“The group of physicians in Oxford, they began to inject patients that had Dupuytren’s contracture into these painful nodules and interestingly enough, they saw there was a reduction in pain and a reduction in the thickness or hardness of those contractions, which is pretty incredible because up until now, we never really had a medication or treatment that would actually slow down the progression of Dupuytren’s,” Gonzalez said.

While the drug isn’t yet approved for the treatment of Dupuytren’s Disease, Gonzalez said it’s possible the medication could be used off label.

Also in today’s health news, eating yogurt could offer some viral protection.

Yogurt contains probiotics and the amino acid lysine, also known as l-lysine.

Studies have shown these ingredients support the immune system and may even reduce the severity of certain illnesses, including shingles.

Kathleen Corso, Special Projects Producer

Kristi Krueger

