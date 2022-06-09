Long-term option for managing HIV studied by researchers

Research is underway into a new option for managing patients with HIV.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Research is underway into a new option for managing patients with HIV.

Rather than taking daily oral antiviral medications, Dr. Nonglin Mel with Broward Health’s Comprehensive Care Center said a study at the National Institutes of Health is investigating an injectable treatment that can be dosed every two months.

“That can definitely change the mindset of a person so that they can just go about their daily lives and do their thing. They just come in every two months, get their injection, get tested, make sure everything is OK and then go about their day,” Mel said.

While the study is in the early stages, researchers said it’s possible the injectable antiviral therapy could lead to extended HIV suppression when administered in the early stages of infection.

Also in today’s health news, the health of your eyes could impact your lifespan.

A team from the U.S-based Buck Institute for Research on Aging has found a link between diet, circadian rhythms, eye health and lifespan.

Researchers said once they understand how these processes are working, they can begin to target the molecular clock to decelerate aging.

And while studies have shown that vaccination can lower the risk of long COVID by 15 percent, there’s now also evidence that mild breakthrough infections can trigger lingering, severe symptoms of long COVID even in vaccinated people.

Experts said these findings highlight the need for new vaccines and ongoing safety protocols beyond immunizations to help prevent long COVID.