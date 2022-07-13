Massive study underway into ethnicity and Alzheimer’s

Studies have already shown that rates of dementia are higher in African American and Hispanic populations and mixed ancestry could provide clues to possible genetic links.

MIAMI – Researchers at the University of Miami-Miller School of Medicine are leading a major international study investigating the link between ethnicity and Alzheimer’s disease.

“When we look in terms of genetics, it’s to look at the gene or where we find the variant that’s associated with Alzheimer’s or related dementia to be able to say ‘okay, this is different across this population, this gene is important’, but some of the variant differences are different and when you go to devise a target you have to know that. We have to know someone’s ancestral background to know that we’re targeting the right information as we develop these therapies,” said Dr. Margaret Pericak-Vance.

The study will include 5,000 individuals from African countries, 4,000 African-Americans and 4,000 Hispanics.

Collaborating sites for the research effort include Columbia University, Wake Forest University, University of Pennsylvania and the University of Ibadan, which is leading the African part of the partnership.

