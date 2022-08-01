Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center receives major donation

The Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center has announced a major donation from the Dolphins Challenge Cancer organization.

Each year the DCC event held in February raises money for cancer research.

The recent record breaking $8.4 million donation will help support research and the ability to pursue science and scholarship that’s locally relevant.

“I think one of the best examples of the Dolphins investment has been in Sylvester’s Game Changer program, which works in local communities all throughout South Florida, closing gaps in cancer education and screening, and providing the opportunity for individuals traditionally underrepresented in clinical research to participate in studies so we can expand equity and the generalizability of our findings to broader populations at risk of or experiencing cancer,” said Dr. Erin Kobetz, with the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Following a $75 million commitment made to Sylvester in November 2020, the largest known philanthropic pledge in sports, this year’s donation brings the DCC’s 12-year total to more than $53 million.