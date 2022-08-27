COVID-19 infections continue decline in Florida

MIAMI – COVID-19 infections are continuing to show a slight decline in Florida, according to the state’s latest biweekly report.

In its latest report, the FLDOH reported 43,703 new cases over the past week, a decrease from 45,416 over the prior week. It also reported 89 COVID-19-related deaths. Florida’s positivity rate also declined slightly, from 16.3% to 16.2%.

Florida’s cumulative death toll is now 79,573 since the pandemic began.

Additionally, all South Florida counties save for Miami-Dade are out of the “high” risk category, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Broward, Monroe and Palm Beach counties are now in the “medium” risk category.

The CDC recommends those in high-risk situations wear a high-quality mask or respirator in public in counties with a “medium” risk level. In counties with a “high” risk level, it recommends that everyone wear a high-quality mask or respirator.

For more information about where to get tested for COVID-19, visit this page or this page. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, visit this page or call 1-800-232-0233.