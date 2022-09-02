Miami-Dade County offering Jynneos Monkeypox vaccine appointments for eligible, high-risk residents

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County is offering additional Jynneos Monkeypox vaccine appointment slots for eligible, high-risk residents.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ”Jynneos is approved for the prevention of monkeypox disease in individuals 18 years of age and older at high risk for the infection.”

“Florida currently has the fourth-highest amount of reported cases in the U.S., with most coming from South Florida,” confirmed the CDC.

Vaccines are now available at the following locations:

Tropical Park

7900 SW 40th St.

North side of Tennis Courts

Miami Beach

224 23rd St.

Parking lot

To book a vaccine appointment, visit http://miamidade.gov/monkeypox or call 1.833.875.0900.