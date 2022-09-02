Same day test detects abnormal fetal chromosomes

Dr. Trisha Shah, a specialist in reproductive endocrinology and fertility with Conceptions Florida, said the STORK test helps identify the cause of miscarriage and potentially improves the in vitro fertilization process.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Researchers have developed a same-day test to detect abnormal fetal chromosomes.

“The exciting thing about this technology is that we can actually capture the genetics at any point along fetal development. So one of the exciting things about the study that came out recently is that it can look at things from the point of the embryo, all the way to testing of a pregnancy and also from a failed pregnancy standpoint in a miscarriage,” Shah said.

Shah said the STORK test is not only faster than standard clinical tests but it’s also inexpensive, costing less than $50 per sample.

And there’s more data on the risk of eating a lot of ultra-processed foods.

Two large scale studies in the U.S and Italy found these foods significantly increase men’s risk of colorectal cancer and can lead to heart disease and early death in both men and women.

Ultra-processed foods include prepackaged soups, sauces, frozen pizza, ready-to-eat meals and pleasure foods such as hot dogs, sausages, French fries, sodas, store-bought cookies, cakes, candies, doughnuts, ice cream and many more.

These overly processed foods are often high in added sugars and salt, low in dietary fiber, and full of chemical additives, such as artificial colors, flavors or stabilizers.