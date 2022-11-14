Study examines long-term benefit of bariatric surgery among adolescents

DORAL, Fla. – A landmark study on adolescent bariatric surgery outcomes is revealing successful results.

Dr. Nester de la Cruz-Munoz, Chief of Bariatric Surgery at UHealth, was the lead author on the study which focused on patients they’d lost contact with.

These are patients who’d undergone surgery 15 years ago, and some even longer.

“This data is showing they were doing amazingly well. We always assumed that patients we’d lost the follow up with were worse than the ones we were following in the office, but then we found out that’s not true -- they were doing the same. Seventy-six percent of them had a total body weight loss of 20-percent or more,” de la Cruz-Munoz said.

He said not only were patients maintaining the weight loss, the study also found any long-term complications were minor and that overall, patients were much healthier than before surgery.

Also in today’s health news, new research is offering hope to people living with uncontrolled blood pressure.

The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed a new drug called Baxdrostat can significantly lower blood pressure in people who haven’t had success on other medications.

Approximately 10% of people with hypertension have resistant hypertension.