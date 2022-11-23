Pembroke Park police turn to Narcan in fight against opioid epidemic

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As the opioid epidemic continues to plague the nation, Narcan has become a life-saving drug that officers have added to their arsenal.

Officers with the Pembroke Park Police Department were all trained Tuesday on how to administer Narcan, a nasal spray that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

This is the first of its partnership in the state with the Narcan Leave Behind Program and was started by retired firefighter and retired paramedic Luis Garcia to make the lifesaving drug more accessible to those who need it.

“Every officer will have it and they will also be able to give it out to the community,” said Garcia. “It’s a very high dosage that will save a life and it’s much more than the ER or fire rescue will give.”

Under the program, officers will carry Narcan and leave doses behind for those they’ve assisted during emergency overdose calls.

You can request boxes at any time by calling the Pembroke Park Police Department at 954-966-4600.