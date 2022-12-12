Specialists study treatment for specific head and neck cancers

KENDALL, Fla. – A clinical trial is underway into radiation dosing for head and neck cancers related to H.P.V., the human papilloma virus.

Dr. Noah Kalman, a radiation oncologist with Miami Cancer Institute, said about 70 percent of these cancers are now associated with h.P.V.

The focus of the trial is to see if cutting the radiation dose in half can reduce the side effects while still being effective.

“So, the normal course of radiation treatment for a head and neck tumor is usually seven weeks of treatment and we treat patients 5 days a week and patients also receive chemotherapy,” Kalman said.

If patients in the study show a good response after 3 doses of standard radiation, the treatment can be halted.

The Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health, is one of three cancer centers in the U.S. participating in the trial and the only one in the southeastern U.S.

For details on the study, click on this link.

And if you’re suffering from a cold, the experts weigh in on the at home remedies that may offer some relief.

Among them, herbal tea with honey and lemon is a good option to soothe sore throats.

Research has even shown that a spoonful of honey before bedtime can help a coughing child sleep.

“Drink lots of fluids, non-caffeinated beverages are the best. So remember broth, whatever kind of broth you like, whatever kinds of soups you enjoy, whether it be chicken soup, lentil soup or any sort of miso soup, anything and everything that is water based that you can get in is quite helpful when you’re trying to fight the common cold,” said Dr. Neha Vyas with Cleveland Clinic.

Vyas said over the counter medications like saline nasal drops, acetaminophen and ibuprofen can also help with the symptoms, but won’t make the cold go away.