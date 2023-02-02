Early intervention beneficial in Marfan syndrome

MIAMI – New guidelines for surgery are improving outcomes for people with Marfan syndrome, a congenital disorder that can damage the heart and increase the risk of sudden death.

Dr. Allan Stewart, a specialist in cardiology with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, said the chance for early surgical intervention has expanded because of revised requirements for the size of the aorta, the largest artery of the body.

Marfan’s causes the aorta to enlarge to the point where it can rupture.

“The goal is if we know somebody has Marfan’s disease to never have them dissect their aorta. And so, what’s the magic number in it being safe to follow along and time to intervene and we found that in the absence of any other relatives who had a problem, that’s 5 centimeters. Now we back that down to 4 and a half centimeters if someone in the family has had a dissection or any other related problem and also even lower than that--4 centimeters if it’s a woman who is premenopausal and wants to contemplate having kids,” he said.

Stewart says the interventional surgery can only be done by a qualified specialist in Marfan’s disease.

