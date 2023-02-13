Research uncovers dietary risk factor for irregular heartbeat

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – High levels of uric acid in midlife may have a negative effect on heart health in the decades to follow.

New research showed that excess amounts of uric acid can raise the risk for a serious type of irregular heartbeat.

“They actually were looking at how uric acid relates to arrhythmia’s, particularly atrial fibrillation, and the finding was there is a link,” said Dr. Yordanka Reyna, a cardiologist with Broward Health.

She said uric acid is produced when the body breaks down purines, which are found in high amounts in alcohol, red meat and some types of seafood.

Reyna said people who consume large amounts of these foods, or those with a history of gout, should have their uric acid levels checked during their annual physical.

In other heart related news, women who develop hypertensive disorders during pregnancy were at a significant risk for developing new cardiovascular disease according to a recent study.

Within two years postpartum, these women had almost double the risk for cerebrovascular disease and nearly three times the risk for cardiomyopathy and heart failure.

Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine said the findings underscore the need to continue heart healthcare beyond the initial postpartum period for women with pregnancy induced hypertension.

And disturbing findings from a study released that looked at the records of more than 28,000 children ages six to 17 who visited the emergency room with mental health issues.

Researchers found that less than a third of them had supporting outpatient mental health visits within seven days and only 55 percent had a follow-up visit within 30 days.

Studies have shown that follow-up visits with a mental health care provider can lower a person’s suicide risk, and raise the chances they will take their prescription medicine.